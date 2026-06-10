6.10.26 - The Truth About Racial Crime in America

As the Karmelo Anthony verdict touched off wild protests outside the courthouse in Collin County, TX, accusations of racism against black defendants were shouted by activists. We brought in the facts to overcome the feelings. Dr. John R. Lott Jr., founder of the Crime Prevention Research Center, has them.

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