UFOs Down Under with Sheryl Gottschall Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. Sheryl Gottschall discussed her role as the Australian representative for ICER. Sheryl shared various UFO sightings and encounters in Australia, including a 1959 sighting in New Guinea with 38 witnesses and a 1966 case in Queensland involving a saucer nest. She also detailed personal experiences, such as a near-death encounter involving Grey beings and a case where a woman's car moved on its own. Sheryl emphasized the need for further research and understanding of these phenomena.

Outline





Sheryl's Background and Personal Interests

• She mentions her lifelong interest in the paranormal, which began in her teenage years.

• Sheryl discusses her work as a Clinical Hypnotherapist and her interest in spiritual and esoteric subjects.





UFO Sightings and Historical Context

• Sheryl provides historical context for UFO sightings in Australia, starting with the establishment of the Queensland Flying Saucer Research Bureau in 1956.

• She shares a case involving Ricky Royal, a founding member who saw a strange object while flying a Beaufort bomber in 1944.

• Sheryl discusses the rich history of UFO sightings in Australia, dating back to the 1940s and 1950s.

• They talk about the global nature of UFO sightings and the common misconception that they only occur in the United States.





Detailed UFO Cases and Witness Experiences

• Sheryl shares detailed cases of UFO sightings, including the Tully saucer nest in Queensland and a significant sighting in New Guinea in 1959.

• She describes a case involving two boys who were bathed in blue light and experienced a UFO encounter in Lake Taupo, New Zealand.

• Sheryl discusses the experiences of a Senior Constable who had multiple encounters with UFOs and non-human intelligences.

• They talk about the development of psychic abilities and paranormal experiences among witnesses.





Advanced Technologies and Inter-dimensional Phenomena

• Sheryl shares cases involving UFOs moving through buildings and manipulating matter, suggesting advanced technologies.

• She discusses the experiences of a woman who saw a UFO and was taken on board, where she was examined by Grey beings.

• Sheryl mentions the connection between UFO sightings and near-death experiences, highlighting the similarities in witness accounts.

• They talk about the potential for gradual disclosure of UFOs and the theories behind it.





Near-Death Experiences and ET Encounters

• Sheryl discusses the connection between near-death experiences and UFO encounters, sharing a case of a woman who saw Grey beings during her near-death experience.

• She mentions the work of Dr. Ken Ring and his research on the connection between NDEs and UFOs.

• Sheryl shares a case of a woman who had a near-death experience and later saw a UFO with her unborn child.

• They talk about the dual soul concept and the experiences of people who report seeing ETs in their spiritual bodies.





Need for Further Research and Being Open

• Sheryl shares a case involving a woman who saw a UFO and was taken on board, where she was handed her unborn child.

• She discusses the implications of these experiences and the potential for understanding the ET agenda for humanity.

• They talk about the need for further research and the challenges in categorizing and understanding these phenomena.

• Sheryl concludes the discussion, emphasizing the importance of documenting and studying these experiences.





