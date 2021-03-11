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News Panel 1|Report #196 | Oct 7, 2020| UK Mothers Speak: Failure, Fraud, Crime, Corruption, Injustice in the UK Family Courts
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42 views • March 11, 2021
In the first of a series of News Panels exposing rampant crime, corruption, and fraud in the UK Family Courts and Bankruptcy Courts, several UK mothers of varying socio-economic strata came together recently to discuss the bankruptcies, destitution, loss of custody, and theft of children they have suffered at the hands of the UK Family Courts and Bankruptcy Courts.
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/11/04/uk-mothers-across-socio-economic-lines-reveal-the-crimes-corruption-and-fraud-rampant-in-uk-family-courts-and-bankruptcy-courts-which-unlawfully-asset-strip-and-defraud-women-kidnap-foster-t/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/11/04/uk-mothers-across-socio-economic-lines-reveal-the-crimes-corruption-and-fraud-rampant-in-uk-family-courts-and-bankruptcy-courts-which-unlawfully-asset-strip-and-defraud-women-kidnap-foster-t/
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