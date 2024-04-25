Create New Account
NO ONE SURVIVED! Russian Missiles Wiped Out A Large BASE of US and Polish Mercenaries In KUPYANSK!
The Prisoner
Against the background of the successful advance of the Russian army on the battlefield, Russian combat aviation, together with missile forces, continues to launch massive missile strikes throughout Ukraine. At the same time, it is worth noting that these missile strikes occur with a difference of one or two days. The main goal of these Russian massive missile strikes is to prevent the Ukrainian army from regrouping, replenishing its forces and completely depriving it of logistics chains through which the Armed Forces of Ukraine regularly receive various types of weapons and so-called mercenaries from NATO countries..................

******************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

