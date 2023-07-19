Multiple CME's... Tanks..China's Neurostrike Weapon..Canada's Assisted Suicide Program.

RADIATION AND RADIO BLACKOUT WARNINGhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Pz3yQovMjM&t=187s
WAGES WORLD
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/cannibal-cloud-of-sun-plasma-heading-for-earth/ar-AA1e0U8z?ocid=socialshare&cvid=efe33f0a556143bb8a5dc3a396d5b018&ei=6
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/white-house-corrects-kamala-harriss-reduce-population-comment
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/russia-has-destroyed-1-3-of-u-s-supplied-armored-fighting-vehicles-sent-to-ukraine
https://www.voanews.com/a/flashpoint-ukraine-russia-pulls-out-of-grain-deal-/7184297.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-07-17-chinese-military-possess-neurostrike-weapons-disrupt-brain-functions.html
THE EVIL PUSH FOR ASSISTED DYING!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sylG0YsB8Bx0/?list=notifications&randomize=false
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/07/united-church-of-christ-urges-churches-to-help-women-get-abortions/
Many believe the RAPTURE at 9th of Av (7-26) Here's why!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XI_i1FjTIoE&t=3010s
Dr Barry Awe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.