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Message To The Pro-Vaccine & Covid Experimental Injection Folks
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61 views • August 20, 2021
Contemplated off-the-cuff message to the people who have been injected.. just a warm up improve to what's been on my mind recently and what i've been writing more about that i plan to read on camera soon.. There's so much more can be said about these things of course and with much more reference material to back it all up.. i'm trying to help people get out of the division between vaxx vs anti-vaxx that has been programmed into much of the population.. There's been a war on consciousness for eons in many shapes and forms which has turned people against people for whatever reason and all of it needs to stop and we need to collectively heal & rectify the decrepit state of the human condition by confronting the real causal factors..
Recorded on August 18th, 2021 in Quimper, France by Derek Bartolacelli
PEACE
clarification to the book i mentioned: Rockefeller Medicine Men
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/why-viruses-do-not-exist?utm_campaign=ce8f6359-b511-4e96-abb2-5d779a8db321&;utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=8bc9f9fe-46b7-43e9-82fb-6168e66264e8
https://www.janaesp.com/bioterrorism-eugenics
The dangers of vaccination playlist (600 videos): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S
MASK ARTICLES: https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks
Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
AwakenYaMind (my conscious music mixes): http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind
Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli
LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind
NewTube: https://uploads1.newtube.app/user/AwakenYaMind
Natty Law Music Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaXF2wc_PUGJR3vgB57hxorX
Natural Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts
Recorded on August 18th, 2021 in Quimper, France by Derek Bartolacelli
PEACE
clarification to the book i mentioned: Rockefeller Medicine Men
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/why-viruses-do-not-exist?utm_campaign=ce8f6359-b511-4e96-abb2-5d779a8db321&;utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=8bc9f9fe-46b7-43e9-82fb-6168e66264e8
https://www.janaesp.com/bioterrorism-eugenics
The dangers of vaccination playlist (600 videos): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUojsWRWsFddKZFw_NG3o6S
MASK ARTICLES: https://archive.org/details/30-articles-about-masks
Natural Law Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaUQI3_FX6A-dnE3ESUTYmLT
AwakenYaMind (my conscious music mixes): http://www.youtube.com/dereman427
Holistic Logistics: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8xEtxQtSM-iqaB6Dyy9ZQ
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/AwakenYaMind/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/awakenyamind
Pinterest: https://pin.it/tut6c2enn7hdiu
https://www.pinterest.fr/dbartolacelli
LBRY: https://odysee.com/@AwakenYaMind:5
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@AwakenYaMind:5
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derekbartolacelli
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I3jFynGlpF4Y/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@AwakenYaMind
NewTube: https://uploads1.newtube.app/user/AwakenYaMind
Natty Law Music Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNm0aknjTAaXF2wc_PUGJR3vgB57hxorX
Natural Law TRANSCRIPTS: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-transcripts
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