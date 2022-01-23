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Gary Wayne - Nephilim Secret Societies Where do we get the mystery schools of the ancient world and occult societies of our current era? How did they originate, and what is their goal?
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89 views • January 23, 2022
Gary Wayne - Nephilim Secret Societies
Where do we get the mystery schools of the ancient world and occult societies of our current era? How did they originate, and what is their goal?
I've spoken at length about the giants of scripture and antiquity, and it's for a reason. The beast system we have today that is tightening its iron grip on Adamic mankind, it started with them, the Watchers, and the serpent in Eden.
"And the serpent said unto the woman, Ye shall not surely die: For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil." - Genesis 3 KJV
Where do we get the mystery schools of the ancient world and occult societies of our current era? How did they originate, and what is their goal?
I've spoken at length about the giants of scripture and antiquity, and it's for a reason. The beast system we have today that is tightening its iron grip on Adamic mankind, it started with them, the Watchers, and the serpent in Eden.
"And the serpent said unto the woman, Ye shall not surely die: For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil." - Genesis 3 KJV
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