Dr. Joseph Goebbels' Warning on International Jewry aka Bolshevism (English)

Dr. Joseph Goebbels warned of the dangers of Bolshevism. He said that the goal was Jewish World Revolution and that all of Western Civilization was in danger. The more things change, the more they stay the same!





“Sieg Heil, Viktoria” @ 28:34.





Original audio from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTWyIFwIX4E





Note 13:57 point....

"Jewry has so deeply infected the anglo saxon states both spiritually and politically that they no longer have the ability to see the danger. It conceals itself as bolshevism in the soviet Union and plutocratic capitalism in the anglo saxon states, the jewish race is an expert at mimicry. They put their host peoples to sleep paralyzing their defensive abilities."

& 16:02

"Jewry once again reveals itself as the incarnation of evil as the plastic demon of decay and the bearer of an international culture destroying chaos."





International JEWRY won WWII and now we have to suffer the consequences.





Gen. Patton: "We defeated the wrong enemy" - https://www.bitchute.com/video/DjCiK0wWrh8q





Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, Attorney & Author:





• "CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" @ https://rb.gy/8bez9x

• "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" @ https://rb.gy/k1erzu

• "Downsized: The Deindustrialization of America" @ https://rb.gy/8uz0vo

• "Leadership by George: The Leadership Principles of George Washington" @ https://rb.gy/7c77q7

• "Zion's Legacy: The Nakba Catastrophe and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict" @ https://rb.gy/9xfe7m





Auriga Books, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 425-244-2941

Web: http://www.cynthiahodges.com