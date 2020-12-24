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Fireballs in the Sky and the Salvation Connection
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40 views • December 24, 2020
Salvation is a TV series from 2017 about an MIT grad student and a tech superstar who make a staggering discovery: An asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth.
"... by Christmas 2020... If the world still exists."
There have been an increasing number of fireballs in the sky lately.
The fireballs in the video are from December 2020.
Are they trying to tell us something?
Merry Christmas, but...
"... by Christmas 2020... If the world still exists."
There have been an increasing number of fireballs in the sky lately.
The fireballs in the video are from December 2020.
Are they trying to tell us something?
Merry Christmas, but...
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