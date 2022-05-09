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Labrador Puppy Learning and Performing Training Commands | Dog Showing All Training Skills
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69 views • May 09, 2022
Dog Showing All Training Skills - Our 12 weeks old Labrador Puppy "Buddy" learning and performing basic training commands like Sit, Stay, Shake, High 5, Lie Down, Crawl, Give Paw, Spin, Bark and other training. Dog showing training skills tricks. The training video is in Hindi with English Subtitles. Retriever training video. Labrador puppy doing tricks.
Treats Buddy is having in this video
1. Kibble/puppy food
Click On The Link : https://bit.ly/3LWqFtf
Treats Buddy is having in this video
1. Kibble/puppy food
Click On The Link : https://bit.ly/3LWqFtf
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