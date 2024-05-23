Our Bodies Electrical BIOFILM are Acting like Walking Antennas and Connecting/Powering Internet
HopeGirl Explains #WBAN from Biosensors Inside of us to the Satellites and back again through an autonomous weapons system. This system can control and track every human being. It is draining people's natural electrical energy from their own bodies. Tragically this globalist technology can also be used to kill people who they see as a threat to their demonic & tyrannical one world order.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.