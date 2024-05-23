Create New Account
Our Bodies Electrical BIOFILM are Acting like Walking Antennas and Connecting/Powering Internet
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
Published 14 hours ago

HopeGirl Explains #WBAN from Biosensors Inside of us to the Satellites and back again through an autonomous weapons system. This system can control and track every human being. It is draining people's natural electrical energy from their own bodies. Tragically this globalist technology can also be used to kill people who they see as a threat to their demonic & tyrannical one world order.

Keywords
in our bodiesour electrical biofilmis acting like walking antennasand connectingempowering internet

