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Four Years Of Nonstop Negative Coverage, Now They Fall All Over Themselves
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20 views • January 24, 2021
"It looks like there will be a shift from defending President Trump, to defending America from President Biden, or who I lovingly refer to as the new sheriff in town, sniffen Joe. He has already proven to be no different than any other hypocritical democrat. Day one he signs a mask mandate on federal property, and broke it hours later."
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