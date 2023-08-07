WW3 IMMINENT? SECRET CHINESE BIOWEAPONS LAB FOUND IN CALIFORNIA!

The Chinese set up an underground COVID bioweapons lab in California testing on mice. Clearly they were testing bioweapons to kill Americans. How many more are in America? How many Chinese soldiers are pouring in at the southern border? When will the surprise attack happen?
Video Sources:
1) SECRET CHINESE BIOLAB IN CALIFORNIA
https://americasvoice.news/video/66394/?related=playlist
2) Col. John Mills Breaks Down Xi’s Army Preparedness Speech
https://rumble.com/v2yv0ze-xis-psychological-operation-col.-john-mills-breaks-down-xis-army-preparedne.html
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.