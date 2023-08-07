Create New Account
WW3 IMMINENT? SECRET CHINESE BIOWEAPONS LAB FOUND IN CALIFORNIA!
channel image
The New American
2196 Subscribers
29 views
Published 18 hours ago

The Chinese set up an underground COVID bioweapons lab in California testing on mice. Clearly they were testing bioweapons to kill Americans. How many more are in America? How many Chinese soldiers are pouring in at the southern border? When will the surprise attack happen?


Video Sources:

1) SECRET CHINESE BIOLAB IN CALIFORNIA

https://americasvoice.news/video/66394/?related=playlist


2) Col. John Mills Breaks Down Xi’s Army Preparedness Speech

https://rumble.com/v2yv0ze-xis-psychological-operation-col.-john-mills-breaks-down-xis-army-preparedne.html


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
vaccinechinabioweaponcovid

