America calls UN expert ‘antisemitic’ for calling out Israeli genocide in Gaza

Rifat Jawaid lashes out at the State Department spokesperson for calling UN expert Francesca Albanese ‘antisemitic’ since she has called out Israeli genocide in Gaza in her special report.
The Jews don't need the ADL when they have the US State department doing their work for them.....
Mirrored - Janta Ka Reporter
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
