America calls UN expert ‘antisemitic’ for calling out Israeli genocide in Gaza
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Rifat Jawaid lashes out at the State Department spokesperson for calling UN expert Francesca Albanese ‘antisemitic’ since she has called out Israeli genocide in Gaza in her special report.

The Jews don't need the ADL when they have the US State department doing their work for them.....

Mirrored - Janta Ka Reporter

Keywords
us state departmentgaza genocidefrancesca albanese

