Morning Manna - May 23, 2025 - Faith Friday - 1 Kings 17:1-9 - The Faith of Elijah

In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the lesson centers on the bold faith of Elijah during a time of national apostasy and personal testing. Drawing from 1 Kings 17:1–9, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart reflect on Elijah’s obedience in declaring drought, his reliance on God’s provision by the brook Cherith, and the deepening of trust required when the brook dried up. This powerful teaching emphasizes that true faith isn't just about trusting in provision but in the Provider Himself. The discussion connects Elijah’s journey to the pruning and refining seasons believers endure today—and encourages every listener to grow in faith no matter the circumstances. The episode concludes with Holy Communion, linking Elijah’s sustenance to the eternal nourishment found in Christ. Scriptures Covered: 1 Kings 17:1–9