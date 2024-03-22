Broken Arrow - The USA is Overrun by Foreign Enemy Combatants

No need to wait, the damage is already done. There will be chaos in many places all at once. The headlines do not even scratch the surface of this engineered invasion.

FEMA and Red Cross tent cities are popping up all over the country. Many are hidden in highly secured places.

All southern border states and the federal government are transporting these illegal aliens to New York, Chicago, Detroit, Denver, LA, San Francisco, Seattle, and many more cities. Check and Check Mate.