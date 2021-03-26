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Gates Foundation Virologist Warns World Of Catastrophic Effects Coming From COVID Vaccine
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241 views • March 26, 2021
Mar 25, 2021
The War Room With Owen Shroyer
Owen is joined in studio by Del Bigtree, who has urgent news about what this worldwide mass vaccination experiment may result in.
https://banned.video/watch?id=605d233d0214bc6190ee1cb8
The War Room With Owen Shroyer
Owen is joined in studio by Del Bigtree, who has urgent news about what this worldwide mass vaccination experiment may result in.
https://banned.video/watch?id=605d233d0214bc6190ee1cb8
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