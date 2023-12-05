Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Horrifying Moments! How Russia loses 1,190 Troops, 18 Artillery Systems in 24 Hours
channel image
High Hopes
2937 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
47 views
Published Yesterday

US Military News


Dec 4, 2023


Today, we're delving into the latest developments in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It's been a tumultuous ride, and the numbers we're about to dive into are nothing short of staggering.


In the past 24 hours, Russia's military juggernaut suffered a significant setback, losing 1,190 troops and 18 artillery systems, according to Kyiv's military. It's like they stumbled upon a hidden minefield in the midst of a gruelling winter campaign.


NOTE: Thumbnails are just illustrations


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzr3x8-pg1I

Keywords
russiaus military newsukrainelosseshorrifying24 hoursartillery systems

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket