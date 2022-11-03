📜How To Study The Bible: Tips & Techniques

Figuring out how to study the Bible can be overwhelming. This study seeks to make it as easy and sweet as apple pie. The Word of God is like a seven-layer burrito: the deeper you bite, the better the flavor. No bite is just like the last. Yet, it is made from the same ingredients. The more you eat, the more you’ll get. Still, the question remains: “How do we take that first bite?” One of the biggest errors I see in studying the Bible is trying to read it like a novel. While in itself is not wrong and worthy of the effort, over time you are likely to reach a point of stunted growth in your understanding. The Bible is meant to be explored, picked apart, combined, and to compliment all its parts. I have known many God-fearing people who love the Lord that do this. They never progress in their understanding, relative to the amount of effort put into their reading. The Bible must be searched out like a treasure hunt- finding jewels of information and then complied to make a crown of understanding. This is what we will cover in this study.

