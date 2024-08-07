BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Red Pill Nation Hangout #385
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
26 views • 9 months ago

Red Pill Nation Hangout #385

1. 9:52 Joe Biden to Democrat Party “I’m not stepping down”

2. 38:29 Twitter/X joins WEF front Global Alliance for Responsible Media (Garm) and immediately start banning accounts

3. 1:06:14 Immigrant Sexual Assault Situation in Europe.

A ) An illegal migrant from Niger was deported on a luxury private jet after brutally raping a 9-year-old girl in Saxony-Anhalt.

B ) Two Afghan migrants have been SPARED PRISON after being convicted of gang raping a 13-year-old girl in Malmö, Sweden.

C ) A popular X account known for exposing migrant crime in Europe (Radio Genoa) has revealed that he is the subject of a "racism" investigation by the Italian police

D ) The Publica was temporarily shut down in the wave of banning over the weekend

4. 1:36:11 Woke Activist Writer Neil Gaiman Faces Sexual Assault Allegations MS Gaming Publications are banning discussion

5. 2:18:57 Tim Pool owns a local skateboarding community that Banned him from event by buying the land and the park

6. 2:46:47 Justin Trudeau not attending Calgary Stampede this year


Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8


Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605


https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/

