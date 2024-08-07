© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #385
1. 9:52 Joe Biden to Democrat Party “I’m not stepping down”
2. 38:29 Twitter/X joins WEF front Global Alliance for Responsible Media (Garm) and immediately start banning accounts
3. 1:06:14 Immigrant Sexual Assault Situation in Europe.
A ) An illegal migrant from Niger was deported on a luxury private jet after brutally raping a 9-year-old girl in Saxony-Anhalt.
B ) Two Afghan migrants have been SPARED PRISON after being convicted of gang raping a 13-year-old girl in Malmö, Sweden.
C ) A popular X account known for exposing migrant crime in Europe (Radio Genoa) has revealed that he is the subject of a "racism" investigation by the Italian police
D ) The Publica was temporarily shut down in the wave of banning over the weekend
4. 1:36:11 Woke Activist Writer Neil Gaiman Faces Sexual Assault Allegations MS Gaming Publications are banning discussion
5. 2:18:57 Tim Pool owns a local skateboarding community that Banned him from event by buying the land and the park
6. 2:46:47 Justin Trudeau not attending Calgary Stampede this year
