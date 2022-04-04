MAGNETO-ELECTRIC WORLD AND SOUND ENERGY, ANCIENT CONE TOOLS FOR LEVITATING STONE, PINEAL GLAND -- Part 1

This man put together so many bits and pieces that I have researched and come to understand over the last decade or so. Sound Energy. Tesla knew about the magneto-electric nature of our reality, this realm that we live in. Torus Stones.... Cone Tools.... It's all so clear when you look at it now. Look at Wizard hats! Cone tools for levitating!There's so much to this. Anything I might try to encapsulate in this little description box will do this phenomenal presentation no justice. This was a two and half hour lecture.... I simply do not have the attention span/patience to sit through something that long. But it was so fascinating! I think I napped off and woke up, rewound it, and watched it again! Then I watched it four more times! Like I said, I understood many of these truths already, but Michael Tellinger does a GREAT job of putting it all together. Please note, I was very skeptical at first when I heard him talking about "gods" and "space" and all of that nonsense. I wasn't about to entertain or remake a presentation about something that was sacrilegious or pushing a ball Earth conspiracy theory. I am very careful not to let that stuff slip into my work. Fortunately, Michael Tellinger is neither pushing one theory or another. Nor is he taking God's name in vain. In fact, he presents an angle to these subjects that is refreshingly truthful without sidestepping the issue or framing it. I think you'll agree when you see this.The purpose of me posting this video series (This is Part One of Four) is to share these incredible truths and insights, not to push any agenda at all. I think any intelligent man or woman can listen to the information and evidence that Tellinger presents and absorb this information in an objective fashion. As always, do your own research as well, and make your own observations and draw your own conclusions. Your perspective is just as valuable as mine, and I respect that. I know that, as much as I know about all these things that someone watching this will understand something that I do not. We can all learn from your insight, my friends. Please do not be shy about leaving a comment.Shared from and subscribe to:MithChronicler