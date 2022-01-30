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A CAUTIONARY MESSAGE FROM VACCINE ADVOCATES W/ DR. ADITI BHARGAVA, KYLE WARNER, AND BRIANNE DRESSEN
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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20 views • January 30, 2022
Are we getting all the information necessary to make informed decisions about vaccination? Molecular Biologist Dr. Aditi Bhargava, the director of laboratory research at UCSF develops mRNA technology, the same technology used in covid vaccines. We are also joined by two individuals who have been injured by the vaccine, professional mountain biker Kyle Warner and Brianne Dressen who is a school teacher from Utah. In this profoundly illuminating and unifying podcast, we agree that everybody is simply doing what they think is best for themselves and society based on the information they have. An issue arises when we all operate with different information, which makes it difficult to make sense of this complicated issue.

Find Out More At React19.org

Time Stamps:
00:00- Intro
2:36- Exposing Scientific Loopholes
14:07- Technical term for preventing infection
18:54- The claim that the science is clear
29:24- Mechanisms of action
50:46- Brianne's story
1:00:27- Kyle's story
1:14:13- Confirmation bias
1:20:58- Lack of listening
1:31:19- Stories of injured people
1:39:04- Social psychodynamics/risk assessment/lockdown effects
1:46:46- Confidence in truth emerging?
1:57:09- Danger of vaccination causing evolutionary pressure
2:06:39- Where the mistrust starts to develop
2:17:12- Recommendations for people listening
2:30:48- The importance of speaking up
2:34:56- The future of science is at stake
Keywords
vaccinesnwodepopulationwefcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy