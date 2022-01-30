A CAUTIONARY MESSAGE FROM VACCINE ADVOCATES W/ DR. ADITI BHARGAVA, KYLE WARNER, AND BRIANNE DRESSEN

Are we getting all the information necessary to make informed decisions about vaccination? Molecular Biologist Dr. Aditi Bhargava, the director of laboratory research at UCSF develops mRNA technology, the same technology used in covid vaccines. We are also joined by two individuals who have been injured by the vaccine, professional mountain biker Kyle Warner and Brianne Dressen who is a school teacher from Utah. In this profoundly illuminating and unifying podcast, we agree that everybody is simply doing what they think is best for themselves and society based on the information they have. An issue arises when we all operate with different information, which makes it difficult to make sense of this complicated issue.



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Time Stamps:

00:00- Intro

2:36- Exposing Scientific Loopholes

14:07- Technical term for preventing infection

18:54- The claim that the science is clear

29:24- Mechanisms of action

50:46- Brianne's story

1:00:27- Kyle's story

1:14:13- Confirmation bias

1:20:58- Lack of listening

1:31:19- Stories of injured people

1:39:04- Social psychodynamics/risk assessment/lockdown effects

1:46:46- Confidence in truth emerging?

1:57:09- Danger of vaccination causing evolutionary pressure

2:06:39- Where the mistrust starts to develop

2:17:12- Recommendations for people listening

2:30:48- The importance of speaking up

2:34:56- The future of science is at stake