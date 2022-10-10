Create New Account
PRESS TV / VETERANS TODAY / KEVIN BARRETT: 23SEP22 - Riots in Iran: Another CIA Coup Attempt?
Delacabra
Published a month ago |

When the CIA overthrew the democratically-elected Mossadegh government in 1953, it brought rent-a-mobs into the streets of Tehran to provide cover for the coup. Were the riots that broke out in Iran last week the latest iteration of the CIA's rent-a-mob coup strategy?

Keywords
kevin barrettfalse flag weekly newsffwnveterans todayiran riotsiran coupcia overthrow iran

