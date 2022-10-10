PRESS TV / VETERANS TODAY / KEVIN BARRETT: 23SEP22 - Riots in Iran: Another CIA Coup Attempt?

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When the CIA overthrew the democratically-elected Mossadegh government in 1953, it brought rent-a-mobs into the streets of Tehran to provide cover for the coup. Were the riots that broke out in Iran last week the latest iteration of the CIA's rent-a-mob coup strategy?