PRESS TV / VETERANS TODAY / KEVIN BARRETT: 23SEP22 - Riots in Iran: Another CIA Coup Attempt?

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR VIDEOS





https://youtu.be/JiA9ZnajQk0





When the CIA overthrew the democratically-elected Mossadegh government in 1953, it brought rent-a-mobs into the streets of Tehran to provide cover for the coup. Were the riots that broke out in Iran last week the latest iteration of the CIA's rent-a-mob coup strategy?