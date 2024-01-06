Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What is 5th Generation Warfare How Does It Work? This Is How They Do It
channel image
High Hopes
2983 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
63 views
Published a day ago

Jim Crenshaw


Jan 6, 2024


They do it to us because it works. The masses fall for this crap every time. Hundreds of millions have died. Hundreds of millions will die in the future. All governments are mass murderers. It is the war in and for the mind.


They say there are to many of us. They actually profit from getting us to kill each other.

Source: TruthstreamMedia on YouTube


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/2YsX1LpmBaBB/

Keywords
mind controlwarfaredeepfakespsyops5th generationjim crenshawus special forces

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket