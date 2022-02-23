COVID-19 Business Plan: Monopolize Governments & Universal Healthcare Under UN/WHO Corporatocracy - Peter Breggin, MD

Welcome to CVAR, a Covid Vaccine Adverse Reactions podcast. Today, we talk to Dr. Peter Breggin about the 1,000 citations in his book, “COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey”. This book is praised by Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, and Robert Kennedy, Jr. and it tells a completely different narrative about the pandemic that legacy news reports. Watch the video presentation here: https://rumble.com/covidvaccineadversereactions https://www.bitchute.com/covidvaccineadversereactions/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/covidvaccineadversereactions https://odysee.com/@covidvaccineadversereactions:9 Podcast audio version: https://anchor.fm/covidvaxadversereactions CVAR is #12 out of 30 top vaccine podcasts listened by a worldwide audience. https://blog.feedspot.com/vaccine_podcasts/ For more information: https://merkabachakras.com/pages/cvar-podcast CEPI & World Economic Forum: https://cepi.net/about/whoweare/ Monopolize universal healthcare oversee by WHO: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/universal-health-coverage-(uhc) USA Homeland Security Org. Chart & New Definition of Domestic Terrorist: https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/21_0402_dhs-organizational-chart.pdf https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-february-07-2022 Great Reset By World Economic Forum & Event 201: https://www.weforum.org/great-reset https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/ United Nations oversees WHO & others: https://www.un.org/en/model-united-nations/un-family-organizations Proposed 2020 Social Credit System by the UK Government followed by vax passport strategy: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/927547/GOS_The_Future_of_Citizen_Data_Systems_Report__2_.pdf University of Delhi sequenced the Covid-19 in January, 2020. They found spike proteins and snippets of HIV in it, which prove it was lab created. However, Priscilla Chan Zuckerberg of Facebook funds the medical journal and the published research was withdrawn. IIT News Coverage of University of Delhi censorship. https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.30.927871v2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PlX-itGR1fw ALL Covid-19 vaccine-injured in the USA need to file a claim with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). For more information about CICP, contact 1-855-266-2427 (CICP) or [email protected]. Submit your claim here: https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/filing-benefits https://injurycompensation.hrsa.gov/DICPSubmit/ https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/cicp-data If you're in the UK/England, please make a vaccine-injury claim here: https://www.gov.uk/vaccine-damage-payment #Covid-Vaccine-Adverse-Reactions #DrPeterBreggin #Covid19AndTheGlobalPredators-WeAreThePrey #WorldEconomicForum #Event201 #GreatReset #KlausSchwab #5GVaccineSurveillance