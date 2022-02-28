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Shedding, Vaccines and Graphene Machines
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406 views • February 28, 2022
Dr. Sam Bailey: https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
We should clarify that these injections are gene therapies, rather than vaccines.
Of course, as we have seen numerous times in recent years, definitions need to be changed to fit the new narratives. For example, not so long ago the Merriam Webster dictionary stated that a vaccine was a preparation of killed micro organisms, living attenuated organisms, or living fully virulent organisms that is administered to produce or artificially increase immunity to a particular disease.
Then, in January 2021, the definition suddenly changed. Now, what was happening around that time, the new definition in the dictionary look quite different and included: a preparation of genetic material (such as a strand of synthesized messenger RNA) that is used by the cells of the body to produce an antigenic substance (such as a fragment of virus spike protein).
Now, the fact checkers were quick to gaslight the public and say it was all taken out of context. Sit back and relax, they advised, because it was about the new technology of mRNA vaccines made publicly available in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Injecting genetic sequences into a human, in order for it to be taken out by the cells and then cause a change in cellular expression, is a gene therapy. Even wikipedia, at the moment at least, states under the gene therapy page that there are a variety of gene therapy modalities including RNA, DNA and gene editing tools such as CRISPR. And BioNTech, Moderna Therapeutics and CureVac focus on delivery of mRNA payloads.
This is not that important to those of us that know that vaccines are one of the greatest scams being run, as we are not interested in taking any of them.
However, it is important for the gene therapy recipients, as well as for the shedding question.
The sequences being injected are smuggled into the cells via the lipid nanoparticle technology. Without it the […] mRNA would be quickly broken down after injection.
These injections cause the body to produce the so-called spike protein. This is alleged to be a modified version of the SARS-COV-2 virus spike protein. However, the virus is a fictional construct, as the virus has never been shown to exist.
The spike protein comes from somewhere else.
And, even though Dr. Fauci was talking about spike protein vaccines back in 2005, after SARS 1, that virus was never shown to exist either.
The spike protein sequences can be found in lab experiments that stress and kill mammalian cells.
…
In any case, there is enough known about the spike proteins to see that they can be toxic if they are released inside the body. Anyone telling you otherwise is trying to sell a product or is making excuses for it. You may hear claims that, as it is only a tiny part of the virus, it’s safe. However, as there has been no virus shown to exist, they are simply parroting the virologist’s claims and big pharma marketing.
But can these spike proteins shed from the bodies of the injected and affect another person?
https://truthcomestolight.com/shedding-vaccines-and-graphene-machines/
We should clarify that these injections are gene therapies, rather than vaccines.
Of course, as we have seen numerous times in recent years, definitions need to be changed to fit the new narratives. For example, not so long ago the Merriam Webster dictionary stated that a vaccine was a preparation of killed micro organisms, living attenuated organisms, or living fully virulent organisms that is administered to produce or artificially increase immunity to a particular disease.
Then, in January 2021, the definition suddenly changed. Now, what was happening around that time, the new definition in the dictionary look quite different and included: a preparation of genetic material (such as a strand of synthesized messenger RNA) that is used by the cells of the body to produce an antigenic substance (such as a fragment of virus spike protein).
Now, the fact checkers were quick to gaslight the public and say it was all taken out of context. Sit back and relax, they advised, because it was about the new technology of mRNA vaccines made publicly available in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Injecting genetic sequences into a human, in order for it to be taken out by the cells and then cause a change in cellular expression, is a gene therapy. Even wikipedia, at the moment at least, states under the gene therapy page that there are a variety of gene therapy modalities including RNA, DNA and gene editing tools such as CRISPR. And BioNTech, Moderna Therapeutics and CureVac focus on delivery of mRNA payloads.
This is not that important to those of us that know that vaccines are one of the greatest scams being run, as we are not interested in taking any of them.
However, it is important for the gene therapy recipients, as well as for the shedding question.
The sequences being injected are smuggled into the cells via the lipid nanoparticle technology. Without it the […] mRNA would be quickly broken down after injection.
These injections cause the body to produce the so-called spike protein. This is alleged to be a modified version of the SARS-COV-2 virus spike protein. However, the virus is a fictional construct, as the virus has never been shown to exist.
The spike protein comes from somewhere else.
And, even though Dr. Fauci was talking about spike protein vaccines back in 2005, after SARS 1, that virus was never shown to exist either.
The spike protein sequences can be found in lab experiments that stress and kill mammalian cells.
…
In any case, there is enough known about the spike proteins to see that they can be toxic if they are released inside the body. Anyone telling you otherwise is trying to sell a product or is making excuses for it. You may hear claims that, as it is only a tiny part of the virus, it’s safe. However, as there has been no virus shown to exist, they are simply parroting the virologist’s claims and big pharma marketing.
But can these spike proteins shed from the bodies of the injected and affect another person?
https://truthcomestolight.com/shedding-vaccines-and-graphene-machines/
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