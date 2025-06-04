Morning Manna - June 4, 2025 - Proverbs 2:10-17 - The Evil Man & The Strange Woman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today’s intense and practical study of Proverbs 2:10-17, Rick Wiles and Dr. Raymond Burkhart explore the very real spiritual dangers posed by evil influences, both external and internal. The teaching emphasizes God’s wisdom as both a protector and a guide, shielding us from the destructive paths of the evil man and the strange woman. Key insights include: Wisdom enters the heart and governs emotions, logic, and will. Discretion and understanding serve as divine protectors, guarding against sudden decisions and deception. The evil man represents those who deliberately choose crooked paths and speak twisted words that oppose God’s truth. The strange woman symbolizes seductive influences that entice believers away from covenant faithfulness. Wisdom exposes the dangers of flattery, emotional manipulation, and spiritual compromise. God actively delivers His people from both the ways and words of the wicked.