I'm Sid Canoe, the guy that was just on Infowars with Alex Jones....

Alex Jones on hearing Sid Canoe: "Wow! What other show has such amazing callers as this one!?" This a brief recap, the full call will be out soon...

Crank up this video while prepping for global collapse! But before you complain or downvote please consider: the music confuses the censorship algorithm. Dub also soothes the harsh vibes of tough topics. Please consider this as one creative way perhaps one person can share critical information with a different audience just as requested by all real truth tellers who are making videos of this kind. Before you complain "This is a RIPOFF!" WRONG. This is global intel now posted by Zidkenu as pertinent to current Bible research. See original video HERE:

"Nature has a way sometimes of reminding man of just how small he is. She occasionally throws up the terrible offsprings of our pride and carelessness, to remind us of how puny we really are in the face of a tornado, an earthquake, or a Godzilla. The reckless ambitions of man are often dwarfed by their dangerous consequences. For now Godzilla, that strangely... innocent and tragic monster has gone to earth. Whether he returns or not, or is never again seen by human eyes, the things he has taught us, remain..."

— Steve Martin in Godzilla 1985





"History shows again and again

How nature points out the folly of men

Godzilla!"

—Blue Öyster Cult, "Godzilla"





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