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I'm Sid Canoe, the guy that was just on Infowars with Alex Jones....
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
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149 views • August 30, 2022

Alex Jones on hearing Sid Canoe: "Wow! What other show has such amazing callers as this one!?" This a brief recap, the full call will be out soon...

Crank up this video while prepping for global collapse! But before you complain or downvote please consider: the music confuses the censorship algorithm. Dub also soothes the harsh vibes of tough topics. Please consider this as one creative way perhaps one person can share critical information with a different audience just as requested by all real truth tellers who are making videos of this kind. Before you complain "This is a RIPOFF!" WRONG. This is global intel now posted by Zidkenu as pertinent to current Bible research. See original video HERE:

"Nature has a way sometimes of reminding man of just how small he is. She occasionally throws up the terrible offsprings of our pride and carelessness, to remind us of how puny we really are in the face of a tornado, an earthquake, or a Godzilla. The reckless ambitions of man are often dwarfed by their dangerous consequences. For now Godzilla, that strangely... innocent and tragic monster has gone to earth. Whether he returns or not, or is never again seen by human eyes, the things he has taught us, remain..."

— Steve Martin in Godzilla 1985


"History shows again and again

How nature points out the folly of men

Godzilla!"

—Blue Öyster Cult, "Godzilla"


Thank you for HEARING! Please help Zidkenu save all humanity!

Zidkenu Video Site OFFICIAL: https://www.bitchute.com/zidkenu

MORE videos HERE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zidkenu

"Zidkenu" IS BANNED on Twitter https://twitter.com/OctamanRadio

SHADOWBANNED on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SidCanoe

BANNED: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQ13C7fGmkjGl6XDBz3ZPFQ

The Now Historic OCTABLOG is of interest to some: http://octaman.blogspot.com

PLUS MORE EDITORIALS on Medium here: https://medium.com/@OctamanRadio

NOTHING FOR SALE. Fair Use Copyright © May use for fair use and educational purposes.

CONTACT: Send Email TO: [email protected] Like, Share and Subscribe at your own risk.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy