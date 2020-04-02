Liberation of Earth by Positive Souls (Metaphysical Topics)

This metaphysical reflection is on the situation of earth and how our minds need to be liberated. As positive souls, we must speak with one voice. This article was written about a year ago in response to what some others determined about the human race.



Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal desires. We are all connected and we must awaken to our soul connection. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race. Dianne Irene dedicates her efforts to human progression and the transformation of humanity in the context of the emergence of global consciousness.