Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protesters blocked the road to Abu Kabir detention centre in Tel Aviv, demanding the release of 19 yeshiva students detained for evading military conscription. Local media report the detainees were to be forcibly enlisted into the Israeli army.

Adding:

Trump woke up, everyone

In a Truth Social post, Trump declared the US will hit Iran "very hard tonight," claiming Iran's navy, air force, radar, anti-aircraft systems, and "most of its offensive capability are already destroyed."



He then announced plans to seize Kharg Island and Iranian oil and gas infrastructure — comparing it to what he called the "brilliant" US takeover of Venezuela's energy markets.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116731447139970106









@DDGeopolitics





