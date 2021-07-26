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"Fauci the Fall Guy"
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20 views • July 26, 2021
“Fauci the Fall Guy”
Little lord Fauci gets his ass handed to him by Senator Rand Paul. Additional commentary on our current state of affairs and where do we go next?
https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2021/01/19/ocr-announces-notification-enforcement-discretion-use-online-web-based-scheduling-applications-scheduling-covid-19-vaccination-appointments.html
Frontline doctors lawsuit in the northern district of Alabama
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/files/alabama-preliminary-injunction/
Any donations appreciated:
paypal.me/SatanSlapper
Little lord Fauci gets his ass handed to him by Senator Rand Paul. Additional commentary on our current state of affairs and where do we go next?
https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2021/01/19/ocr-announces-notification-enforcement-discretion-use-online-web-based-scheduling-applications-scheduling-covid-19-vaccination-appointments.html
Frontline doctors lawsuit in the northern district of Alabama
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/files/alabama-preliminary-injunction/
Any donations appreciated:
paypal.me/SatanSlapper
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