Heads Up! Chinese Migrants Are Landing On Florida's Beaches, 23K Migrant Encounters In March Alone

#Breaking #News #Florida- CBP reported that Monday morning, four Chinese migrants were dropped off by a boat and came to shore, only to be met with officials who put them in handcuffs.
The four have been taken to Dania Beach and have been interviewed and processed for removal. Hours later, CBP said the total of migrants found was 10. Then they admitted 15 came in, and the other 5 vanished!
US Customs and Border Protection reported more than 23,000 migrant encounters in South Florida during March Alone!
Learn More: https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/st... #Breaking #News #Florida #Invasion
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/...
Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.