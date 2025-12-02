x-CIA Director, Zionist Pompeo: has Zero tolerance for anyone portraying Israel as Evil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pompeo: Critics of Israel have 'no place' in GOP
Former CIA Director Mike Pompeo has declared that Americans who criticize Israel are engaging in a modern form of "blood libel," arguing such voices should be purged from the Republican Party and the country.
He asserted that Israeli culture is "at the core of the conservative movement," and made clear there can be zero tolerance for anyone portraying Israel as evil.