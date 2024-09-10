Morning Manna - Sept 6, 2024 - Matthew 22 - Parable of the Wedding Feast Pt 1

Great teaching and truth about the Kingdom of Heaven. This teaching helped me understand more clearly what Jesus told the disciples while the Samaritan woman went into town to tell them about a man.



“In the mean while his disciples prayed him, saying, Master, eat. But he said unto them, I have meat to eat that ye know not of. Therefore said the disciples one to another, Hath any man brought him ought to eat? Jesus saith unto them, My meat is to do the will of him that sent me, and to finish his work. Say not ye, There are yet four months, and then cometh harvest? behold, I say unto you, Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest. And he that reapeth receiveth wages, and gathereth fruit unto life eternal: that both he that soweth and he that reapeth may rejoice together. And herein is that saying true, One soweth, and another reapeth. I sent you to reap that whereon ye bestowed no labour: other men laboured, and ye are entered into their labours.”

‭‭John‬ ‭4‬:‭31‬-‭38‬ ‭KJV‬‬

