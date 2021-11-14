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Dr. Robert Malone: Why Government Vaccine Policies Have Been Problematic
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157 views • November 14, 2021
https://rumble.com/vmbuf3-dr.-robert-malone-why-government-vaccine-policies-have-been-problematic-cli.html
mRNA Vaccine Inventor Dr. Robert Malone, who was recently locked out by social media site LinkedIn for raising concerns about COVID-19 vaccines, explains how the censorship of discussion is not conducive to the search for scientific truth.
#RobertMalone #Vaccine #CDC
mRNA Vaccine Inventor Dr. Robert Malone, who was recently locked out by social media site LinkedIn for raising concerns about COVID-19 vaccines, explains how the censorship of discussion is not conducive to the search for scientific truth.
#RobertMalone #Vaccine #CDC
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