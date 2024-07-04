Rebellion Against the Antichrist Now

We suffer under a Luciferian Theocracy.

Children are sacrificed to Satan via abortion.

If you oppose abortion, you are called against women.

Children are butchered alive in "transgender" surgeries.

If you oppose transgenderism your are demonized as "transphobic."

Sodomy is normalized in schools, courts and churches.

Opposing sodomy is evil under this Luciferian theocracy.

The Ten Commandments are banned in the schools we pay for.

If you complain, they demonize you for "imposing your religion."

Prayer in the name of Jesus Christ is not tolerated.

If you object you are called "intolerant."

The invasion of non-Whites and non-Christians is facilitated by the government.

If you express outrage you are "racist," and "xenophobic," and a threat to "democracy."

All notions of a Christian and White country are demonized.

Advocates of a White and Christian nation are the "greatest threat" to the Luciferian Theocracy that enslave us.

Antichrist forces burn down American cities and are called heroes.

Peaceful protesters at the Capitol are jailed.

Political leaders and journalists who oppose the Luciferian theocracy are jailed.

Citizens supporting the Bill of Rights are called "threats to democracy."

White people who honor their ancestors are condemned as racists.

Anyone expressing love of the White culture are called "Nazi's" and "antisemites."

We already have an alien religion jammed down out throats -- Luciferianism, Satanism.

The children of the devil (John 8:44) and Satan's synagogue (Rev 3:9, Rev 2:9) preside over our oppression.

Dissent is not allowed -- our voices are a threat to their theocracy.

They call it "democracy" but we had no say in it.

Truly it is time to rebel.

It must begin in the pulpits, but they are silent.

It must begin with the Christians, too many are afraid.

Is this not worth our lives? Our very souls?

Damnation awaits cowards (Rev 21:8).

Lift up your voice. Cry aloud.

We fight the antichrist.

May they fear us as much as they feared the Apostles.

Christ is king over our nation -- we will make it so.

Thy kingdom come, thy will be done ON EARTH as it is in heaven!

Fritz Berggren, PhD

bloodandfaith.com

Independence Day, 2024