FULL Documentary BANNED by the McCanns (Overturned) Truth of the Lie - Gonçalo Amaral

The Red shoes is a used symbol between the high elite paedophiles. It is a symbol representing human trafficking and child hunting rituals. The so called “Elites” have rituals where they put children as young as 2 years old in the forest at the night and have them run and hide for their life so the children can have a lot of adrenaline pumping in their blood while they run. The elite start hunting them and killing them they then suck drink their Adrenalinized blood. The Adrenalinized blood is like a drug that can make a person look and feel younger and it's called Adrenochrome.

The beasts have their victims skin made into shoes