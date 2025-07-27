FULL Documentary BANNED by the McCanns (Overturned) Truth of the Lie - Gonçalo Amaral

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Red shoes is a used symbol between the high elite paedophiles. It is a symbol representing human trafficking and child hunting rituals. The so called “Elites” have rituals where they put children as young as 2 years old in the forest at the night and have them run and hide for their life so the children can have a lot of adrenaline pumping in their blood while they run. The elite start hunting them and killing them they then suck drink their Adrenalinized blood. The Adrenalinized blood is like a drug that can make a person look and feel younger and it's called Adrenochrome.
The beasts have their victims skin made into shoes