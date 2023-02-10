7 Deadly Sins (part 6 Greed) - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 74

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Is a greedy person attaches such value to wealth and possessions that the accumulation and retention of them take priority over everyone and everything else, or is it something more? In this episode, Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, defines greed and talks about its various forms, and how we can use generosity to overcome this deadly sin. He also shares the moving story of Dr. John Bruchalski, who through Divine Mercy transitioned from performing abortions to providing free health care and crisis pregnancy support to women in need.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 74: 7 Deadly Sins - Greed vs. Generosity.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQucw8lI6yk