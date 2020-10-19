“I Need My Husband To Be Assertive So We Can Have Babies!” Freedomain Call In

"My name is [X], and I am 28 years old. My husband and I got married when I was 21. I have been a homemaker for the past almost 4 years, and my husband and I both really enjoy and appreciate a more traditional approach to our marriage relationship, as well as outlook on life... except for one vital area on my behalf - I can’t seem to bring myself to want children.



"I understand fundamentally and philosophically the importance of building a family, particularly a strong nuclear family, and I also really enjoy looking into traditional family structures and studying the best methods of raising children, etc. (with influence from your show as well of course). I want to will myself to desire children, but I just can’t. The fear of having them and all it entails scares me to the point of having not taken that step with my husband, despite being married 7 years and being in my late 20s, and with that knowing the clock is ticking. I have some surface level reasonings I believe are at play for this, having not had good parenting while growing up and that stemming into issues within myself, but I believe it would be beneficial to examine in depth why this is something I struggle with so deeply.



"My husband is a very solid man and supportive of me, including in this area, but I know he truly would want to build a family, and I feel guilt over not giving that to him. This is a turmoil I have felt for years (with zero pressure from him, this is just internal), and there has been a time or two I tearfully told him that because I know he desires that deep down and I feel should have it, that he should seek someone who will give that to him. This is something we have had to work through, as that is something he would never do and says that me and our relationship is more important to him than the outcome of whether we have a family or not. I understand this, but at the same time still feel this weight of not providing that to him when it’s something I feel he truly should have...