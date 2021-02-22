© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The StrengthCast PowerShow Strong Bands for Strong Legs
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • February 22, 2021
This week's PowerShow is brought to you by UnderSun Fitness Bands
http://bbcom.me/2ZHGjlH
And BodyFit by BBcom
http://bbcom.me/2NiPIOp
On today's show we visit with Our boi' James Grage as he takes on one of as he describes: "The hardcore gym rats" through a surprisingly challenging leg workout using only resistance bands. You definitely want to check out the whole video.
Working out is not as complicated as we often make it. Even when you're training with a different tool, the movements are familiar. That's the philosophy of James Grage, owner of Undersun Fitness, who joined Rachel Pyron, Strongwoman competitor and former BBcom employee, in the BBcom gym to show you a brand-new leg workout you can do using nothing but bands.
"I say that my goal is to show even the most hardcore gym rats that no matter what your goal is, bands are an effective training tool," says Grage. "But my real goal is to be able to help the average person squeeze that workout into their lifestyle and make fitness attainable."
► Jacked at Home: Bodyweight Muscle-Building Workouts: http://bbcom.me/3sfyhgc
From Cool Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun!
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
http://bbcom.me/2ZHGjlH
And BodyFit by BBcom
http://bbcom.me/2NiPIOp
On today's show we visit with Our boi' James Grage as he takes on one of as he describes: "The hardcore gym rats" through a surprisingly challenging leg workout using only resistance bands. You definitely want to check out the whole video.
Working out is not as complicated as we often make it. Even when you're training with a different tool, the movements are familiar. That's the philosophy of James Grage, owner of Undersun Fitness, who joined Rachel Pyron, Strongwoman competitor and former BBcom employee, in the BBcom gym to show you a brand-new leg workout you can do using nothing but bands.
"I say that my goal is to show even the most hardcore gym rats that no matter what your goal is, bands are an effective training tool," says Grage. "But my real goal is to be able to help the average person squeeze that workout into their lifestyle and make fitness attainable."
► Jacked at Home: Bodyweight Muscle-Building Workouts: http://bbcom.me/3sfyhgc
From Cool Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun!
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.