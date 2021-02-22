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The StrengthCast PowerShow Strong Bands for Strong Legs
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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63 views • February 22, 2021
This week's PowerShow is brought to you by UnderSun Fitness Bands
http://bbcom.me/2ZHGjlH
And BodyFit by BBcom
http://bbcom.me/2NiPIOp

On today's show we visit with Our boi' James Grage as he takes on one of as he describes: "The hardcore gym rats" through a surprisingly challenging leg workout using only resistance bands. You definitely want to check out the whole video.

Working out is not as complicated as we often make it. Even when you're training with a different tool, the movements are familiar. That's the philosophy of James Grage, owner of Undersun Fitness, who joined Rachel Pyron, Strongwoman competitor and former BBcom employee, in the BBcom gym to show you a brand-new leg workout you can do using nothing but bands.

"I say that my goal is to show even the most hardcore gym rats that no matter what your goal is, bands are an effective training tool," says Grage. "But my real goal is to be able to help the average person squeeze that workout into their lifestyle and make fitness attainable."

► Jacked at Home: Bodyweight Muscle-Building Workouts: http://bbcom.me/3sfyhgc

From Cool Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun!
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workoutfitnessbicepsbuild musclefatburn fatabstricepsnew years resolutionstrength and conditioningflat tummy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy