FRONT ENGINE/DRIVE ARMOR IN WAR THUNDER? - FAREEEEN TANKS!

The Tam (Medium Tank from Argentina) and BaglePanzer both share the same design. Yep, The driver gets the short end here, but any round to his right hits a LOT of steel! The game still needs to fix how this hits, think 750mm of armor. LOT of surfaces and different hard materials the shot has to tangle with as it passes through the hardened front plate, then transmission, then length wise through engine, then accessories and finally a hardened firewall. Merkava take shots all the time and live to fire back! Better a dead engine and a followup shot than a dead crew!

