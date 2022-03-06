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Premier of Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Puschilin Gave an Emergency Press Conference - Alina, 030622
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261 views • March 06, 2022
Alina's part was translated from German. It is below.
Premier of Donetsk People's Republic Denis Puschilin gives emergency press conference
I was there and recorded the speech. Detailed explanation and translation will follow tonight by Thomas Röper.
The content of the speech in brief:
A laptop - registered with NATO - was found on a hastily abandoned military base in Ukraine.
? It contains data from American reconnaissance flights conducted over Donbass and Crimea using unmanned drones in recent years (officially confirmed)
?This means that the Americans passed their data to the Ukrainian army, ie. support them.
? Military strategic objects of Russia and Donbass were marked on the maps created using this data
? AND THERE SHALL BE PLANS OF ATTACK FOR MARCH 8 ON THE LAPTOP❗️
If that's true, then this is proof that NATO is helping Ukraine to take back Donbass and Crimea by force.
Premier of Donetsk People's Republic Denis Puschilin gives emergency press conference
I was there and recorded the speech. Detailed explanation and translation will follow tonight by Thomas Röper.
The content of the speech in brief:
A laptop - registered with NATO - was found on a hastily abandoned military base in Ukraine.
? It contains data from American reconnaissance flights conducted over Donbass and Crimea using unmanned drones in recent years (officially confirmed)
?This means that the Americans passed their data to the Ukrainian army, ie. support them.
? Military strategic objects of Russia and Donbass were marked on the maps created using this data
? AND THERE SHALL BE PLANS OF ATTACK FOR MARCH 8 ON THE LAPTOP❗️
If that's true, then this is proof that NATO is helping Ukraine to take back Donbass and Crimea by force.
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