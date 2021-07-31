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Dr. David E. Martin COVID-19 Antitrust: Prepared for Prepared for AGs, U.S. Attys, & Congress
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200 views • July 31, 2021
Dr. Martin has asked us to get this into the hands of Attorney Generals & U.S. Attorneys (State District Attorneys.) They are the only ones with the power to charge these crooks with felonies and hopefully we will find one who will not stand for this injustice and take up this antitrust case.
I also have this video posted at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNDxpvQApKg if you happen to be on a platform that censors Brighteon
A brief prepared from the video is available here to send out: https://files.catbox.moe/bh11y1.pdf
Dr. Martin can be contacted at: https://www.davidmartin.world/
To join his social community: https://bit.ly/3xWNxlz
♥Once again thank you Brighteon and Mike Adams for making this platform available for us to unite together!
I also have this video posted at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNDxpvQApKg if you happen to be on a platform that censors Brighteon
A brief prepared from the video is available here to send out: https://files.catbox.moe/bh11y1.pdf
Dr. Martin can be contacted at: https://www.davidmartin.world/
To join his social community: https://bit.ly/3xWNxlz
♥Once again thank you Brighteon and Mike Adams for making this platform available for us to unite together!
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