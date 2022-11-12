Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2923b - Enemy At The Front Door, Let The World Witness The Truth, Storm Is Coming
194 views
GalacticStorm
Published 17 days ago |
X22 Report Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2923b - Nov 11, 2022

Enemy At The Front Door, Let The World Witness The Truth, Storm Is Coming

The republican swamp creatures are panicking, Trump attacked first and now they are trapped. The enemy is at the front door. Nancy lost, the patriots are taking back control, the world is going to witness the truth. Buckle up the storm is coming and the [DS] and the Republican swamp creatures are going to use everything they have to stop Trump. 

Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden adminpatriots in control

