This is my take on David's idea of the trap, and his belief that the Akash is a malevolent AI. Whilst I agree that some things distract us, and that only if we activate our 12 strand DNA templates, can we immortalize our atoms. From a higher perspective all things serve. 'Source' is neutral, as we should be. Even though there is a quicker way, or the longer scenic route, all experiences ultimately serve our good.. Blessings Kira ♥♥♥ You can find me at https://frequencyandlighthealing.com
