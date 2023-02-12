Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Simulation, the Torus, David Icke, the trap
49 views
channel image
Frequency and Light
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

This is my take on David's idea of the trap, and his belief that the Akash is a malevolent AI. Whilst I agree that some things distract us, and that only if we activate our 12 strand DNA templates, can we immortalize our atoms. From a higher perspective all things serve. 'Source' is neutral, as we should be. Even though there is a quicker way, or the longer scenic route, all experiences ultimately serve our good.. Blessings Kira ♥♥♥ You can find me at https://frequencyandlighthealing.com   

Keywords
ascensiondavid ickeempowermentsimulationtorusakashic records

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket