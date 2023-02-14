Apocalypse Watch E92: The Blob, SOTU, Light Bending, Johnny's Theory

Apocalypse Watch regulars TwoShoes, Kdegde, AOC and Kraxy Dave join Johnny Watcher to dissect the Blob, the State of the Union, gravity bending light and Johnny's Theory of what happens when conversations live beyond their useful lifespan.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.