X22 Report: Fake News Prepares For The Fall Out, The [DS] System Is About To Be Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The [DS] and fake news media know that their entire system is about to be exposed. The audits are moving forward and the patterns are being discovered and exposed. The panic is now off the charts and the fake news media is trying to convince the people that they must accept the outcome of the election and the audits are not necessary. Trump readies TF1. Once this is exposed those who [knowingly] manipulated the elections and were involved in the manipulation will be arrested.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.