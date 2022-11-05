THEY ARE NOT GOING TO GET AWAY WITH THIS, WE CAUGHT THEM

"Today we bring you an update on the story about the U.S. government's direct portal to censor Facebook and Twitter.

The doctor who exposed this portal through litigation is named Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai.

Today he comes to Redacted to tell us what was left out of this story and how he thinks government sources might have published only part of it in order to get ahead of it. This means that the media is helping the government to hide its involvement with social media and this is the proof. Are you surprised?

You can read all of the details involved in Dr. Shiva's lawsuit right here: https://winbackfreedom.com



CENSORSHIP ÜBER ALLES

