There’s Something Happening Here, What it is Ain’t Exactly Clear

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1/16/21: Today, 30K NG troops set to be in DC by 1/20. Plus 5k+ +Active duty troops. This is active War military preparation.
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NOTE BITCHUTE IS "youarefree" AND/OR "youarefreevideos"
Mike Adam's Situation Report- first link at to of the page:
https://naturalnews.com/
P_well/W_od website:
https://kraken-wood.com/
James Sullivan, brother of J_hn Sullivan say he is working with Eff Be Eye to expose that Ante fah 200+ staging Capitol event:
https://noqreport.com/2021/01/15/james-brother-of-accused-leftist-provocateur-john-sullivan-claims-226-antifa-members-started-capitol-riots/
https://nationalfile.com/screenshots-from-insurrection-usa-blm-activist-john-sullivans-discord-claim-police-let-him-in/
M_ke Lindell: Notes with Ins Act?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-mike-lindell-visits-trump-white-house-media-captures-pictures-notes-president-referring-crimes-insurrection-act/
Arrests on CCP operatives:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/mit-professor-who-received-19m-in-federal-grants-arrested-for-concealing-ties-to-china/ar-BB1cLfzP
For the latest:
https://aim4truth.org/
We Pray! We Connect! We Love each other and we prepare! WE ARE FREE!
https://www.simonparkes.org/