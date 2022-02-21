David Rodriguez - Heavy Weight Champ Becomes Suicidal and Wants to Die.

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Bio: Rodriguez had a previous unblemished record of 36-0 with 34 by knockout. His first round knockout ratio surpassed every heavyweight in history to date. After suffering a life altering knife attack to his throat, his comeback was not successful. His career ended with a 37–2 record. The two losses occurred back to back after the near death incident. David Rodriguez held the Texas Heavyweight title, New Mexico Heavyweight title, NABU Heavyweight title, NABA Heavyweight title as well as two of the WBC belts. Rodriguez is now an anti-bullying key note speaker and best selling author of the book "When The Lights Go Out". After 16 months of retirement Nino finally returned November 21, 2015, with a 42-second 1st round win KO over Miguel Domingues of Brazil 23–4 with 21 knockouts. Rodriguez has not since stepped back into the ring due to chronic back issues. Rodriguez is now seen occasionally on national television commentating Championship boxing as well as achieving new heights in a completely different arena with his own successful podcast dealing with today’s political and social issues on Ninoscorner.tv
Grab a copy of David’s book When the Light Go Out here: https://amzn.to/33iSvPw
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ninoboxer
YouTube Channel: David Nino Rodriguez https://www.youtube.com/c/DavidNinoRodriguezChamp
Telgram: https://t.me/s/ninoscorner
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/D7jTmDC4y779/
Instagram: @davidninorodriguezboxer
Ninoscorner.tv
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞:
Website - https://lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com
Facebook - https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
Email: [email protected]
If you enjoyed the podcast please write a 5 Star review on apple podcasts here. Even just a one word will help other find the show: https://apple.co/357l9ko
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